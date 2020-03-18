Pakistan’s coronavirus tally climbs to 292, two deaths in KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases up to 292 with two confirmed deaths of persons returned home from foreign countries, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan climbed to 292 after two confirmed deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The deceased persons were belonging to KP’s Mardan and Hangu.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed the death of first Pakistani due to coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday night. A 50-year-old man from Mardan, who recently returned from Umrah and detected with coronavirus, has passed away today, said Mirza. The man was suffering from fever, cough and breathing problems following the diseases, he added.

According to report, the deceased man from Mardan had been tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 after arriving back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia post performing Umrah on March 9.

With deep regret I confirm the death of first Pakistani due to #coronavirus. A 50 yr old male from Mardan recently returned from Umra, developed fever, cough & breathing difficulty and tested +ve for corona virus. Contacts are being screened. Our condolences to the family. <262> — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 18, 2020

The country reported the second death within an hour as KP health minister announced for the loss of another life from COVID-19 in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. He said in a Twitter message, “Sadly, a second patient in LRH Peshawar, a 36 yr old, from Hangu, has also passed away, from the Corona Virus.”

Sadly, a second patient in LRH Peshawar, a 36 yr old, from Hangu, has also passed away, from the Corona Virus. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 18, 2020

In Sindh, the total count of patients is 208 so far, 33 in Punjab, 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 16 in Balochistan, 13 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 4 in federal capital Islamabad and one infected with the virus in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The latest tally shows the highest number of infections in Sindh as the province is observing a partial lockdown with the closure of inter-city transport, public places, government departments and other strict measures to screen passengers at airports and railway stations.

