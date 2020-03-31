Coronavirus cases jump above 1,900 in Pakistan, 58 patients recovered

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 have jumped to 1,914, whereas, 59 patients have recovered from coronavirus pandemic across the country, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard showed 26 deaths from COVID-19 pandemic, whereas, 12 declared in critical condition.

Sindh has the highest number of infections up to 676 followed by Punjab with 652 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 221 cases, 153 in Balochistan, 148 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 58 in Islamabad and six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The country has recorded 49 cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours between Monday 12:00 pm to Tuesday 12:00 pm.

COVID-19 has affected 823,200 people around the world and claimed 40,633 lives so far while 174,333 patients recovered from the virus.

United States (US) tops the affected countries by coronavirus pandemic with 174,750 confirmed cases and 3,402 deaths.

Italy is on top for highest death rate due to COVID-19. Italy recorded 12,428 deaths of coronavirus patients so far and the number of cases stands at 105,792.

Spain reported 8,189 deaths and its cases count reaches 94,417.

