Pakistan’s coronavirus cases reach 1,865, death toll 25

ISLAMABAD: The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 1,865, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

According to the report, there are 652 cases in Punjab, 625 in Sindh, 221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 in Balochistan, 58 in Islamabad, 148 in Gilgit Baltistan and six cases in Azad Kashmir.

The number of patients recovered from the virus stands at 57, whereas, 25 Pakistanis lost their lives and 11 remain critical in different hospitals, according to the national dashboard.

61 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Sindh on Tuesday morning. Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said so far 294 cases of COVID-19 have been tested positive in Karachi, with 45 new cases. 57 in Hyderabad and two cases were reported in Jamshoro and one in Jacobabad.

The minister said out of 627 cases 41 have fully recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

The province has conducted a total of 5,945 tests.

Sources told ARY News that District South of the Sindh capital Karachi was affected most by the virus as at least 56 patients tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the cases were reported in Civil Line area of the district.

30 out of 56 patients have travel history, whereas, 26 cases were locally transmitted and six persons have recovered from the virus. Moreover, five cases each have emerged in Garden and Sadar areas and one in Aram Bagh.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced establishment of youth force and public fund during his address to the nation to fight coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan said the world is fighting a war against coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan is also resisting the spread of the virus by utilising all available resources.

PM Khan said Corona Relief Tiger Force will be comprised of young doctors, drivers and people from any field which would be utilised to provide food and essential commodities to the areas likely to face lockdown. The force will also guide people for self-isolation inside their houses.

