Pakistan’s coronavirus cases surge to 644

ISLAMABAD: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 644 after new COVID-19 cases were reported from all provinces, ARY News reported on Sunday

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on late Saturday night confirmed 15 new Covid-19 cases in Punjab, taking the provincial total to 152.

Out of the total, 120 cases were detected in pilgrims from Iran, 21 in Lahore, one each in Multan and Rawalpindi, three Gujrat, two Jhelum and four in Gujranwala.

Confirmed #COVID19 patients in Punjab are 152. DGK quarantine 120, Lhr 21, Gujrat 3, Multan 1, Jhelum 2, Rawalpindi 1 & Gujranwala has 4 patients I urge all the citizens to act responsibly & stay at home for the next 2 days as per the restrictions imposed for #SocialDistancing. — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) March 21, 2020

The Sindh Health Department on Saturday night confirmed that there are 292 coronavirus cases in Sindh, not 396 as previously announced by the provincial government.

Update of #Covid_19 cases in #Sindh as on 21.03.2020 Karachi:

-Positive: 105

-Cured: 3

-Deaths: 1

-60 cases out of 105 in Karachi are of Local Transmission Pilgrims Sukkur:

-Positive: 187

-Negative: 527 Total Cases in Sindh: 292

Patients Under Treatment: 288#SindhHealth — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 21, 2020

According to the latest statistics released by the government, 292 cases of coronavirus were reported from Sindh, 152 from Punjab, 103 from Balochistan, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 from Islamabad, 55 from Gilgit-Baltistan and one case of coronavirus was reported from Azad Kashmir.

Three virus-related deaths have been reported in the country so far, two of them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Karachi. Whereas, five patients have been released from hospital after full recovery.

Sindh seeks Army’s help

In the wake of prevailing situation of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province, the Sindh government on Saturday sought Pakistan Army’s help to deal with the deadly virus.

In a letter to the Ministry of Interior, the Sindh government requested to deploy armed forces in aid to civil power in the province under Article 245 of the constitution.

Sindh government had decided to impose a province-wide lockdown over rising tally of coronavirus cases in the province.

According to sources privy to details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had took the military leadership into confidence over the decision to lockdown the province.

However, medical stores and grocery shops will remain open during the restriction period. Talking to ARY News, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had said that they had no desire for the lockdown however, tough decisions needed to be taken amid rising concerns over increasing tally of the virus in the province.

