Pakistan: Coronavirus claims three more lives, infects 584

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed three more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,373.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 584 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 300,955.

As many as 288,536 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 6,046. 29,534 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 584 turned out to be positive.

Thus far, more than 2.8 million tests have been conducted across the country. At present, 1,012 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 93 are on ventilators.

It is noteworthy that a list released by a British news outlet, Asian World, ranked 10 politicians from across the globe who had worked hard to overcome the effects of the virus against their citizens. Prime Minister Imran Khan topped the list for launching a relief fund for those who were rendered jobless due to the current pandemics.

