131 more die to coronavirus as death toll crosses 18,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 113 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 18,070.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,414 new infections were detected when 45,275 samples were tested during this period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.74%, the NCOC said.

Deaths : 113 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 1, 2021

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 829,933 with the addition of 4, 414 new cases. Thus far, 722,202 patients have recuperated from the disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country has climbed to 5,448.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the National Institute of Health (NIC) had confirmed that the Brazilian and South African variants of Covid-19 had been detected in Pakistan.

He had said both strains were found in samples the NIH received for testing, raising fears that these variants with a higher mortality rate could put a strain on the country’s already overwhelmed health facilities.

