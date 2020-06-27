Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll cross 4,000-mark, cases soar to 197,566

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 3,138 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 74 more deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 197,566 and casualties to 4,025, ARY News reported.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,138 new infections were detected after 21,033 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.21 million tests have been conducted in the country while 107,942 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 86,906 patients have recuperated from the disease.

76,318 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 72,880 in Punjab, 24,943 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,016 in Balochistan, 12,206 in Islamabad, 1003 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,417 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related fatalities, 1,656 occurred in Punjab, 1,205 in Sindh, 890 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 113 in Balochistan, 120 in Islamabad, 23 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 28 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Global coronavirus deaths

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 490,771 people since emerging in China last December.

At least 9,684,490 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,806,500 are considered recovered.

The countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,494, followed by Brazil with 1,141 fatalities and Mexico with 736.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 124,732 deaths from 2,444,483 cases. At least 663,652 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 54,971 deaths from 1,228,114 cases, Britain with 43,414 deaths from 309,360 cases, Italy with 34,708 deaths from 239,961 cases, and France with 29,778 deaths from 199,343 cases.

Comments

comments