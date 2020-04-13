Pakistan’s coronavirus cases reach 5,374, death toll at 93

ISLAMABAD: Confirmed coronavirus cases reached 5,374 in the country as 93 people have died from the infection till to date, according to the national dashboard.

According to the available statistics, 336 cases have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 2,594, 1,411 in Sindh, 744 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 230 in Balochistan, 224 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 131 in Islamabad and 40 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The country has conducted 61,801 COVID-19 tests including, whereas, the death toll jumped to 93. At least 1,095 patients have recovered from the disease while 44 still in critical condition.

Global coronavirus tally

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 112,510.

More than 1,824,950 declared cases have been registered in over 190 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 375,500 are now considered recovered.

In the past 24 hours, 5,441 new deaths and 79,512 new infections were recorded around the world.

The United States, which recorded its first death in late February, saw the highest number of new deaths in the past 24 hours at 1,607, followed by Britain with 737 and Spain with 619.

Italy is the second worst-hit country with 19,899 deaths from 156,363 infections.

It is followed by Spain with 16,972 fatalities from 166,019 confirmed infections, France with 14,393 deaths and 132,591 infections and Britain with 10,612 deaths from 84,270 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 3,339 deaths and 82,052 cases including 99 new ones, with 77,575 recoveries. It reported no new deaths.

