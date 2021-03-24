Pakistan records 30 Covid deaths, 3,301 cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 30 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,965, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 30 more lives and 3,301 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 36,849.

A total of 38,282 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,895,515 tests have been conducted so far.

2,564 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 957 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 586,228 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

