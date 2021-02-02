Pakistan records 63 deaths within 24 hours, 1220 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 63 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,746, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 63 more lives and 1,220 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,285 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,881 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 33,365 and the positivity ratio is recorded at 3.14 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 547,648.

A total of 38,813 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 502,537 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,005,794 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments