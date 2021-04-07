Pakistan records 102 coronavirus deaths, 4004 new cases in a day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 102 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,026, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 102 more lives and 4,004 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 64,373 and the positivity rate stood at 9.6 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 41,699 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,535,061 since the first case was reported.

Statistics 7th April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,699

Positive Cases: 4004

Positivity % : 9.60%

Deaths : 102 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 7, 2021

According to the statistics, 124 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,769.

Overall 620,789 people have recovered from the virus including 2,631 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

Comments

comments