Pakistan witnesses 100 coronavirus deaths, 5,139 infections in a day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 100 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,329, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 100 more lives and 5,139 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,078 and the positivity rate stood at 10.47 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,069 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,688,894 since the first case was reported.

Statistics 10th April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,069

Positive Cases: 5139

Positivity % : 10.47%

Deaths : 100 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 10, 2021

According to the statistics, 88 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 4,204.

Overall 627,561 people have recovered from the virus including 1,772 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

