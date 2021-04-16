110 more coronavirus deaths, 5,364 cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 110 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 15,982, ARY News reported on Friday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 110 more lives and 5,364 fresh infections were reported during the period.

Statistics 16 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 64,481

Positive Cases: 5364

Positivity % : 8.31%

Deaths : 110 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 15, 2021

During the period the positivity rate stood at 8.31 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 64,481 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,007,252 since the first case was reported.

On Thursday, a 22-day-old baby boy tested positive for the coronavirus at a private hospital in Faisalabad.

As per details, the infant was experiencing symptoms of fever for the past few days. Later, the parents, residents of Johar Town, took him to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where the infant was tested for the COVID-19 on April 13 and his results came out positive on the next day.

