Pakistan registers 118 more COVID deaths, 5,611 new cases

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan reported the highest number of COVID-related deaths, the pandemic has claimed 118 more lives in the country during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 118 people died of Covid-19 in a single day, pushing the national tally to 17,117.

Statistics 25 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,128

Positive Cases: 5611

Positivity % : 10.17%

Deaths : 118 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 25, 2021

As many as 5,611 new infections surfaced when 55,611 samples were tested. The country’s overall positivity ratio of new cases jumped to 10.17%, according to the NCOC.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 795,627 with the addition of 5,611 cases.

Read more: Oxygen supply ‘satisfactory’ in Pakistan as govt prepares backup plan for emergency

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz had said that demand and supply for oxygen in the country were satisfactory as the government prepares for a backup plan to ensure its smooth supply in case of worsening COVID-19 situation.

