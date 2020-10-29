Web Analytics
Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate exceeds 3% after 70 days

coronavirus positive rate increase

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar tweeted on Thursday that the country’s coronavirus positivity ratio was higher than 3 per cent yesterday.

He said the coronavirus positive rate exceeded 3pc after a period of more than 70 days. He said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has tightened restrictions on some high risk public activities to address the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, the rising spread of the disease can only be controlled if people believe in the need for precautions,” he added.

The coronavirus seems to be gradually spreading again across the country as 908 fresh cases of the deadly disease emerged over the past 24 hours. According to the NCOC, the total number of confirmed patients of Covid-19 has risen to 331,108. Sixteen people succumbed to the infection during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,775.

