Pakistan’s coronavirus recoveries top 260,000, active cases drop

ISLAMABAD: A total of 634 new coronavirus cases and eight associated deaths were reported across the country over the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 284,121 and fatalities to 6,082.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 23,390 samples were tested for Covid-19 during the previous 24 hours, out of which 634 turned out to be positive.

Of the total Covid-19 patients, 260,248 have recuperated from the disease so far as the number of active cases stands at 17,791. Out of the 1,859 ventilators earmarked for critically-ill patients, only 153 are occupied.

More than 2.1 million tests have been carried out across the country thus far, leading to the emergence of 284,121 positive cases.

‘Coronavirus cases top 5 million’

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country’s top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end.

With one out of every 66 residents infected, the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases. The country has recorded more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world’s total.

