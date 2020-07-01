ISLAMABAD: 91 more people lost their lives in the country in the past 24 hours due to complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the death toll to 4,395.

According to latest data of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,133 new infections were detected after 22,418 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 213,470.

More than 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the country while 108,273 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 100,802 patients have recuperated from the disease.

84,640 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 76,262 in Punjab, 26,598 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,476 in Balochistan, 12, 912 in Islamabad, 1,093 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,489 in Gilgit Baltistan.

US sees the biggest one-day spike

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 yesterday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government’s top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.

California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new U.S. epicenters of the pandemic, reporting record increases in COVID-19 cases.

“Clearly we are not in total control right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a U.S. Senate committee. “I am very concerned because it could get very bad.”

