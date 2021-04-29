Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 151 more COVID deaths in a single day, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 17,680, ARY News reported on Thursday.  

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,480 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 for the same period, pushing the number of positive cases to 815,711.

 Pakistan has conducted 57,013 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 5, 480 persons were tested positive for the disease. Overall 11,739,027 tests have been conducted so far to detect the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 9.61 percent during the last 24 hours.

Read more: Drug regulatory approves ICU-ventilators made in pakistan

The recovery of the COVID patients is on the rise as many as 708,193 have regained their health from a pandemic, with 3,699 people in the past 24 hours, while 5,263 patients are still battling for their lives at the country’s various hospitals.

On Wednesday, Pakistan-made ventilators were approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry congratulated Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for the feather in its cap.

