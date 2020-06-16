Pakistan facing once-in-a-century pandemic: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the country was faced with once-in-a-century pandemic due to global spread of COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking on the federal budget during the National Assembly (NA) session, the PPP chairman said that due to the pandemic, the health and economy of every Pakistani is in danger.

He said that the federal budget was not people’s friendly and could not tackle the situation arising due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Bilawal Bhutto said that 40 healthcare workers have died in the country due to the virus and asked as to what preparations have been taken from the government to deal with the pandemic.

While sharing figures that one Pakistani citizen is dying from COVID-19 in 15 minutes, he further asked if any amount was allocated in the budget to deal with the pandemic.

“It seems that the budget is prepared keeping in the view that the coronavirus situation is over.”

He said that they had never called for a complete lockdown in the country forever instead they have stressed upon the need to implement World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Bilawal Bhutto further asked the government to take action on locust attacks in parts of the country before it’s too late. “This issue was raised by Asif Zardari last year,” he said while warning that these attacks could lead to food shortage in the country.

