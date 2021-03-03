Pakistan records 1,388 COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 75 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,013, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 75 more lives and 1,388 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 16,648.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 6,849 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,561 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 583,916.

A total of 32,945 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 554,225 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,055,069 samples have been tested thus far.

