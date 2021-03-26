Pakistan records 4,368 Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 10.29 pc

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 63 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,091, ARY News reported on Friday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 63 more lives and 4,368 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 40,120 and the positivity rate stands at 10.29 per cent.

A total of 42,418 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,976,791 tests have been conducted so far.

2,758 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 2,170 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 591,145 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

