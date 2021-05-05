Pakistan reports 4,113 new COVID cases, 119 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 119 more lives across Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 18,429.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,113 new infections emerged when 44,838 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.17%, the NCOC said.

Statistics 5 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,838

Positive Cases: 4113

Positivity % : 9.17%

Deaths : 119 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 5, 2021

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases currently stands at 841,636 with the addition of 4,113 new cases. Thus far, 733,062 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said the government has signed deals for 30 million vaccine doses.

He said 19 million doses will be received by June this year, clarifying that the government is not relying on donations but 90 per cent of the doses are being purchased.

