ISLAMABAD: The death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 2,000 mark on Sunday with 67 more Covid-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 98,943 with 4,960 new infections reported within 24 hours.

Pakistan carried out 23,100 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 683,608.

According to NCOC, 36,364 cases have been detected in Sindh, 37,090 in Punjab, 13,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,221 in Balochistan, 4,979 in Islamabad, 361 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 927 in Gilgit Baltistan.

33,465 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the country thus far.

Global coronavirus death toll

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 397,179 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December.

At least 6,827,260 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,963,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 109,497 deaths from 1,908,235 cases. At least 491,706 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,465 deaths from 284,868 cases, Brazil with 35,026 deaths and 645,771 infections, Italy with 33,846 deaths from 234,801 cases, and France with 29,111 deaths and 190,052 cases.

The country with the highest death rate compared to its population is Belgium with 83 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 60, Spain 58, Italy 56 and Sweden 46.

