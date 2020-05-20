Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000 mark

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 1000 mark on Wednesday after Punjab and Sindh reported 17 fatalities each, ARY News reported.

As many as 1,017 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 18, 964 across the province.

Seventeen more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 316 in the province.

The Sindh CM said 127 patients are in critical condition, of them 32 are on ventilators.

Providing a district-wise breakdown of cases, he said Karachi recorded 813 out of the 1,017 new cases, adding district East saw 230 new cases, Malir 97, district South 157, district Central 144, Korangi 109, and West 76.

Meanwhile, 709 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 16,685, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

17 more deaths were reported, pushing the total number of provincial fatalities to 290.

A spokesperson of the Punjab health department said that of the fresh cases, 368 tested positive in Lahore.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 16,685 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 18,964 in Sindh, 6,554 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,885 in Balochistan, 1,138 in Islamabad, 556 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 133 in Azad Kashmir.

Here is a breakdown of the number of deaths reported by each province:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 345

Sindh 316

Punjab 290

Balochistan 38

Islamabad 9

Gilgit Baltistan 4

Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1

Global coronavirus death toll

The worldwide death toll from coronavirus has risen to over 324,000 while more than 4.98 million confirmed cases have been reported across the world.

The United States has the highest death toll of 93,501 followed by Britain with 35,341 and Italy with 32,169.

Over 1.95 people so far have recovered from the infection.

