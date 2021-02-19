1,245 new cases, 40 Covid deaths reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 40 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,527, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 40 more lives and 1,245 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 24,139.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,243 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,626 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 568,506.

A total of 34,754 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 531,840 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,602,515 samples have been tested thus far.

