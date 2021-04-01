4,974 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths reported in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 98 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,530, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 98 more lives and 4,974 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 53,127 and the positivity rate stood at 9.93 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,055 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,247,374 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 106 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,303.

Overall 605,274 people have recovered from the virus including 2,148 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

Comments

comments