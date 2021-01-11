ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar warned on Monday that Pakistan could face the devastation brought on by Covid-19 in countries like the US and UK “if we do not continue to do the right things”.

He tweeted: “The devastation unfolding in countries like USA & UK these days where there are more cases & covid deaths than at any time in the first wave, show the danger that could face us, if we do not continue to do the right things, with both the state and citizens playing their role.”

The minister said data clearly shows that the Covid health consequences are strongly correlated with decisions and personal choices we make.

“Hence it’s important that we all take responsibility & take precautions. If we do the right things we shall inshallah continue to safeguard lives & livelihoods,” he emphasised.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Pakistan recorded as many as 1,877 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours with 32 more fatalities. 1,877 new cases emerged after 34,524 samples were tested during this period.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has soared to 504,293 with addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 10,676.

