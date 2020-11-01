Pakistan sends COVID-19 medical aid to Syria

KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday sent medical supplies to Syria to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The supplies were delivered on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777 aircraft that landed at the Damascus International Airport on Sunday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a statement said the shipment sent to Damascus includes medical equipment, 250,000 masks, thousands of protective gear and other health items.

The aid, which includes medicines and medical equipment and supplies, aims at supporting the efforts of the Syrian health sector to confront the novel Coronavirus.

Syrian Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Faisal Mikdad thanked the Pakistani govt for supporting Syria, not only in difficult health conditions but in joint action against terrorism.

The Pakistani ambassador in Damascus, Saeed Mohammad Khan, pointed out that the medical supplies will be distributed to hospitals and the concerned authorities in the Ministry of Health.

