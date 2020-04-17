Web Analytics
Covid-19 tests saw 13-fold increase in a month: minister

Asad Umar coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Friday the “national effort” to increase the country’s Covid-19 testing capacity is producing results.

“Total tests conducted on march 15 were 472. 11th of april this increased to 2457. On 16th of april 5,540 tests and yesterday 6,264 tests. This is a 13 fold increase in 1 month. Need to continue scaling up,” he in a series of tweets.

The minister said average daily coronavirus cases reported over the last two days stand at 509 as against average of 281 recorded from April 10-15. “This is due to scaling up of testing. last 2 days avg of 5,892 tests vs avg of 2,918 tests apr 10 to 15. Positive results last 2 days were 8.6% vs 9.6% from apr 10 to 15,” he added.

