Covid-19 tests saw 13-fold increase in a month: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Friday the “national effort” to increase the country’s Covid-19 testing capacity is producing results.

“Total tests conducted on march 15 were 472. 11th of april this increased to 2457. On 16th of april 5,540 tests and yesterday 6,264 tests. This is a 13 fold increase in 1 month. Need to continue scaling up,” he in a series of tweets.

National effort to increase covid testing capacity is producing results. Total tests conducted on march 15 were 472. 11th of april this increased to 2457. On 16th of april 5,540 tests and yesterday 6,264 tests. This is a 13 fold increase in 1 month. Need to continue scaling up! — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 17, 2020

Read More: PTA not to block mobile phones with unregistered IMEIs until May 19

The minister said average daily coronavirus cases reported over the last two days stand at 509 as against average of 281 recorded from April 10-15. “This is due to scaling up of testing. last 2 days avg of 5,892 tests vs avg of 2,918 tests apr 10 to 15. Positive results last 2 days were 8.6% vs 9.6% from apr 10 to 15,” he added.

Average daily covid positive cases reported in last 2 days has been 509 vs avg of 281 from april 10 to 15. This is due to scaling up of testing. last 2 days avg of 5,892 tests vs avg of 2,918 tests apr 10 to 15. Positive results last 2 days were 8.6% vs 9.6% from apr 10 to 15 — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 17, 2020

Read More: Premature to link all deaths in Karachi with coronavirus: PM aide

Comments

comments