Pakistan to begin COVID-19 vaccination drive next week: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on Wednesday that Pakistan will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, starting with front-line health workers.

“Inshallah, the vaccination of frontline health workers will start next week,” Asad Umar, who is also the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said in a tweet.

“The system for vaccination is in place. Hundreds of vaccination centres in the country will be administering covid vaccine,” he added.

China has pledged to donate 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine made by the Chinese firm SinoPharm to Pakistan by January 31.

Pakistan has so far approved two vaccines for emergency use, one made by China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm) and the other by AstraZeneca.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is also likely to get similar approval in coming days.

NCOC unveils plan for vaccination of patients

Moreover, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) today unveiled an integrated plan for vaccination of COVID-19 patients.

The plan has been compiled by the federal government in consultation with all stakeholders and provinces.

According to the details shared by NCOC, National Immunization Management System (NIMS) will be functional through National Vaccination Administration and Coordination Cell (NVACC) at the national level. The cell has been established in the NCOC.

To support NVACC, besides establishing Provincial and District Vaccination Management and Coordination Cells (PVACC & DVACC respectively), Adult Vaccine Centres (AVC) has also been established across the country.

Citizens including frontline healthcare workers will send CNIC number to 1166 through SMS or use NIMS website for registration. After necessary verification, designated AVC based on present address and PIN code will be sent to the citizen through SMS.

Upon availability of vaccine at the designated vaccination Centre, SMS will be sent to citizens to intimate appointment date for vaccine administration.

Covid claims 74 more lives

The coronavirus claimed 74 more lives as another 1,563 people tested positive for the deadly disease during the past 24 hours across Pakistan.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,563 new infections surfaced after 41,285 samples were tested.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has soared to 537,477 with addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 11,450. There are a total of 33,820 active cases.

