4,468 Covid cases, 67 deaths reported in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 67 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,158, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 67 more lives and 4,468 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 42,384 and the positivity rate stands at 10.09 per cent.

A total of 44,279 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 10,021,070 tests have been conducted so far.

2,842 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 2,137 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 593,282 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

Comments

comments