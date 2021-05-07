Web Analytics
Pakistan reports 140 deaths from COVID in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed 140 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 18,677, ARY News reported on Friday.

A total of 4,298 new infections were detected during the same period, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 850,131.

 According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 44,846 samples were tested, out of which 4,298 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 9.58 per cent.

On Thursday, National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) had given an additional task to the law enforcement authorities (LEAs) to manage entry and exit points at tourist spots during Eid holidays.

Read more: LEAs to be deployed at tourist spots during Eid holidays: NCOC

In special directives issued to the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO), the NCOC said that they should highlight banners at the toll plaza regarding the government’s decision to ban visits to tourist places during Eid holidays.

The NCOC said that the provinces have also issued directives to restrict movement during holidays, besides also banning tourist spots and hotels in these areas.

