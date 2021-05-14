Web Analytics
Pakistan reports 48 COVID deaths, 2,517 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 2,517 new coronavirus cases across the country over the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally of confirmed infections to 873,220, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Contre (NCOC) data, 48 more people succumbed to the disease during the same period, raising the death toll to 19,384.

 A total of 30,700 samples were tested, out of which 2,517 turned out to be positive, the NCOC said, adding the positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 8.19%.

Read more: Cases of ‘Black Fungus’ emerge in Pakistan

4,123 more people recuperated from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 780,438. A total of 4,330 patients are said to be in critical care across the country.

The NCOC said a total of 131,047 people were inoculated against Covid-19 over the previous 24 hours. Thus so far, 1,966,837 people have vaccinated across the country.

