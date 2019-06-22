Web Analytics
Pakistan on cusp of achieving sustainable peace, stability: Gen Bajwa

COAS

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday Pakistan is on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability.

“This can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and will to take on regional challenges,” he said while taking part in a debate on ‘Pakistan’s Regional Security Perspective’ at International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) in the British capital.

The army chief said improved security offered foreign investment in Pakistan, a pivot to regional connectivity. However, he added, the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinged on ability to resolve issues and long pending disputes within the region.

