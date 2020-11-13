Pakistan Customs rolls out system to facilitate e-Commerce exports

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has rolled out on Friday an e-Commerce automated clearance facility for speedy clearance and documenting the exports carried out via e-commerce means, ARY News reported.

It is a joint effort with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), commerce ministry, and e-commerce operators, to formulate a facility that would promote Consumer e-Commerce exports, according to a press statement issued today by the Federal Board of Revenue.

In this newly developed system commercial banks will be allowed to register these traders in WeBOC system of Pakistan Customs, the statement said.

Under the SBP regulatory framework for Business to Consumer (B2C) e-Commerce exports, the exporters would be allowed to export consignments worth up to US $5000 without E-form requirement.

According to the press statement on the new development, B2C e-commerce shipments would be carried through courier companies registered with Pakistan Customs.

The courier companies would file the Goods Declaration (GD) in WeBOC system on behalf of e-commerce exporters.

Each individual consignment would be identified on the basis of unique HAWB number, the statement added.

Furthermore, the exporters will be required to ensure the realization of payments against their exports within 60 days from the date of shipment. Their payments would be received from abroad by commercial banks, Customs said.

