Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with simplicity amid COVID-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with simplicity amid an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic as all public gatherings and events were cancelled to contain further spread of COVID-19.

Pakistan Day is being observed with simplicity to commemorate the passage of Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which the Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of achieving a separate homeland.

Pakistanis have pledged to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Military parade and other public events have been postponed across the country as a precautionary measure, however, the state radio and television will broadcast special programmes and media houses will highlight the importance of Pakistan Day.

On March 22, in face of the rising global calamity of coronavirus, Pakistan Day related national award distribution due today had been suspended indefinitely by the government.

The ceremony has been postponed at multiple government building, the primary ceremony was to take place at the President’s House on Monday (today) while another ceremony was to be held at provincial governor houses of the country.

Sources further entailed that the cabinet division had decided to postpone the ceremony, it has also been claimed that the official Presidential house spokesperson has confirmed the news to be true.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total count of coronavirus cases has reached up to 776 till Sunday night while five deaths were confirmed and five persons recovered their health in Pakistan.

