Pakistan Day parade postponed to March 25: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Day parade has been rescheduled owing to bad weather in Islamabad, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the army’s public relations wing, the parade has been rescheduled due to rain forecast by the Pakistan Metrological Department in Islamabad for the next two days.

The parade will now be held on March 25 with zeal and zest, the ISPR said.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had issued directives for participants in connection with the Pakistan Day Parade.

According to fresh directives, all participants/guests attending the parade had been strictly directed to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Face masks have been made mandatory for all participants attending the Pakistan Day parade0 Every person coming to attend the Pakistan Day Parade would undergo temperature checks while it has been directed to staff to ensure the presence of hand sanitizers/masks at all entry gates of the parade.

The sitting arrangement for guests has been made keeping in view Covid-19 SOPs.

