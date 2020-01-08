Pakistan to play constructive role for de-escalation in Middle East: FM Qureshi  

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns over recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran is not beneficial for the entire region, ARY News reported.

In a video message, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will play whatever role it can do to protect the region from war.

He said that Pakistan has decided to advance diplomatic relations with other regional countries for the peaceful resolution of tensions between Iran and the United States.

The foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed him to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States to pursue our desire for peace and to settle matters.

He said that the Middle East has been hit with battles and confrontations since long and added that the region cannot afford any new war.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, United States and meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State.

PM Imran in a tweet had said he had also asked Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa “to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war.”

