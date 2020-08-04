Pakistan death toll by novel coronavirus soared to 5,999: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 death toll in Pakistan has reached near 6000 after 15 more deaths in the country soared the count of fatalities by the disease to 5,999.

The novel coronavirus infections and deaths gradually going down in Pakistan according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

In past 24 hours, 432 confirmed COVID-19 cases diagnosed and 15 more deaths were reported due to the virus.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 25,065, according to the figures. The nationwide tally of fatalities has increased to 5,999, according to the NCOC.

According to the figures released by the NCOC 2,49,397 coronavirus patients have recuperated in the country so far.

Pakistan has so far conducted overall 20,31,886 coronavirus tests and 10,690 of them in the past 24 hours.

In 735 hospitals across the country 1595 COVID-19 patients have been admitted.

In the country 1859 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients and 213 of them getting assistance of ventilators.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 685,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Over 17.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 10.5 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

