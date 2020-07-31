Pakistan continues to report decline in number of coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases continue to decline in Pakistan as the country reported 903 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 27 deaths were also reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,951.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,978,247 coronavirus tests and 25,507 in past 24 hours. 247,171 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 120,052 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,655 in Punjab, 33,845 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,708 in Balochistan, 14,987 in Islamabad 2,090 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,065 in Azad Kashmir.

Read more: ‘So far, so good’ on leading COVID-19 vaccine

Global coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed seventeen point four million while the pandemic has claimed more than 676,495 lives so far.

The United States is the worst hit, where cases have mounted over four point six million and death toll climbed to 155,285.

In Brazil, over two point six million cases and more than 91,377 deaths have been reported so far.

More than ten point nine million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.

Comments

comments