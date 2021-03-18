Pakistan decries terrorist attacks in Niger

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Tillaberi region of Republic of Niger that resulted in the loss of so many precious lives.

“The government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. “We reaffirm our strong support and solidarity with the government and people of Niger in this moment of grief.”

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village, according to Reuters.

The attacks on Monday occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso.

Suspected militants killed at least 100 civilians on Jan. 2 in raids on two villages in Tillabery, one of the deadliest episodes in the country’s recent history.

