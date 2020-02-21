Pakistan denounces shooting attacks in Germany

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly denounced the shooting attacks in Hanau, Germany which resulted in the loss of eight innocent lives and injuries to several others.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan stands in solidarity with government and people of Germany in this hour of grief.

The spokesperson also expressed deep condolences to the Turkish government over the loss of its innocent citizens in the shootings.

She said Pakistan remains deeply concerned at the rising tide of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racial hatred sweeping across many parts of the world.

Aisha Farooqui reiterated call for concerted efforts to root out ideologies of hate, as well as address the underlying causes of hate crimes.

She said Pakistan is ready to partner with Germany and all like-minded states in efforts to confront and counter Islamophobia, and to promote greater inter-religious and inter-civilizational harmony and understanding.

Eight people were killed on Wednesday in two shooting incidents in a German city near Frankfurt and special forces were chasing the gunmen who fled in a car, police had said.

The local German media had said gunmen had opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.

