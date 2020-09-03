Pakistan develops first risk-free bloodless dialysis machine

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Information, Technology and Telecommunication in collaboration with Byonyks (medical devices company) has developed Pakistan’s first bloodless risk-free kidney dialysis machine.

Founder of Byonyks, Farrukh Usma, met with the Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Farrukh apprised the IT minister that multiple patients have used the painless dialysis procedure under prescription and supervision of Pakistan’s leading nephrologists.

Syed Amin Ul Haque appreciated the spirit of Byonyks team for developing first of its kind electromedical equipment in Pakistan and putting the country among the leading comity of the world.

He said that this machine would be beneficial for the common man and kidney patients would get rid of expensive treatment.

Byonyks has developed a painless and risk-free dialysis machine with the support of Ignite SEED funding and angel investors.

Byonyks’ unique technology does not require extracting blood out of the human body to perform dialysis. Patients can perform bloodless dialysis at home without any supervision with protection from life-threatening infections.

Current Blood-based dialysis that is being used in Pakistan consumes one million liters of water for every 10 patients (per year).

Byonyks’ Bloodless TM Technology saves 97% of water in the process. Current Blood-based method leads to Hepatitis C and other blood-related infections. Transporting older parents to a dialysis center twice a day is another pain for both parents and working class people, the press release added.

Byonyks is preparing for industrial manufacturing of its bloodless dialysis machine. The company hopes to reduce the cost of dialysis significantly, according to a press release.

It must be noted that Pakistan will be the fifth country in the world to have its indigenously produced “Bloodless” Dialysis Technology after the US, Germany, Japan, France and China.

Comments

comments