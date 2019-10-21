Pakistan to link digital platform with UAE for job market

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered Pakistan to give access to its labour market’s database to boost the export of Pakistani workforce to the Emirates.

The offer was extended by UAE Minister of Human Resources Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Ali Bukhari on sidelines of 5th ministerial session of Abu Dubai Dialogue, as per Radio Pakistan.

The initiative would provide Pakistan with the up-dated information of job opportunities in the UAE’s labour market, besides enabling it to train the workforce as per market demand.

Zulfikar Bukhari informed his counterpart that Pakistan wants to integrate a digital platform with the UAE for ensuring fair and transparent recruitment process, besides minimizing its cost.

He said Pakistan is ready to link its digital platform with the UAE.

Both sides also agreed to activate the joint committee, formed for implementation of the memorandum of understanding recently signed to ensure the protection of Pakistani workers’ rights and resolving their legal job disputes in the UAE.

It was also decided to prepare a three-year plan for the recruitment of the Pakistani workforce.

Comments

comments