Pakistan hands over condemnation dossier to Indian deputy HC on LoC violations

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Deputy High Commissioner (HC) Gaurav Ahluwalia Tuesday was summoned at the Foreign Office to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

As per details, the Director-General South Asia and SAARC, Dr Muhammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia over recent ceasefire violations and handed over condemnation dossier to him.

On 6th & 7th of October, an old lady Nazira Begum w/o Muhammad Hussain, aged 69 years, resident of village Kakuta embraced Shahadat, while three other civilians, residents of village Kakuta sustained serious injuries, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Chirikot Sector of LoC.

The Indian side was urged to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that India should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

