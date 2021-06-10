ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin unveiled on Thursday the Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21.

The minister told the media that despite the challenges the country faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has witnessed a V – shaped recovery, adding that the current economic recovery has been achieved without compromising internal and external stability.

He maintained that manufacturing has witnessed broad-based growth as major sectors of LSM have shown significant improvement i.e., Textile, Food Beverages & Tobacco, Non-Metallic Mineral Products and Automobile. First nine months of FY2021 recorded highest period wise growth of 8.99 percent since FY2007.

Current account posted a surplus of $ 0.8 billion, during July-April, FY2021 for the first time in 17 years.

Inflows of foreign exchange through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the $1 billion mark. During July-April FY2021, workers’ remittances posted historically high growth of 29 percent and reached to $ 24.2 billion.

Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, Rs 179.3 billion has been disbursed. Approximately 14.8 million families have been benefited from the programme. World Bank recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash among top 4 social protection interventions globally in terms of number of people covered. Under Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, Rs 8,566 million has been disbursed till April, 2021 to the youth for various businesses.

Here is the full text of Economic Survey 2020-21.

