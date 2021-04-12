Pakistan’s economy set on right direction, says Governor SBP

KARACHI: Governor State Bank of Pakistan on Monday said that Pakistan’s economy has been set on right direction, ARY News reported.

Central Bank’s Governor Reza Baqir addressing a gathering at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) here said that the cooperation between the stock market and the bank is important.

“Before the coronavirus pandemic Pakistan’s economic indicators were stable,” Reza Baqir said.

“Pakistan’s economy has been set on the right path,” the central bank governor said adding that the prime minister has tweeted today about improvement in the economy of the country.

“The remittances from the overseas have boosted by 26 percent and could further enhance on the Eid,” Reza Baqir said.

The national automobile sector has also registered improvement in its performance, the governor said.

