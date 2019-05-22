Pakistan to continue its efforts for regional peace, stability: NSC

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan would continue its efforts towards regional peace and stability, ARY News reported.

According to a declaration issued by the PM House, the NSC meeting discussed and fully supported ongoing efforts towards a sustainable and lasting resolution of country’s economic issues.

The forum also discussed geo-strategic environment with special reference to recent developments in the region.

In separate session, the forum discussed Gilgit-Baltistan reform. Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran directed that the aspirations of people of Gilgit-Baltistan especially the youth must be given preeminence during the decision making process.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Law Minister Mohammad Farogh Naseem, Minister for Kashmir Affairs & GB Ali Amin Gandapur, Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and others.

