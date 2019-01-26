Pakistan elected as vice chair of UN environment’s forum

JAKARTA: Pakistan has been elected as the Vice Chair of UN Environment’s Forum of Ministers of Asia Pacific.

The election was held in Singapore on Friday, where Prime Minister’s Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Additional Secretary Babar Hayat Tarar represented Pakistan at the third session of the forum, reported the Radio Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan is leading on environmental actions to tackle the effects of Climate Change.

#Pakistan elected as Vice Chair of Asia-Pacific Ministerial forum as 41 Envi Ministers of region vote 4 Pakistan 2 represent them #Singapore pic.twitter.com/LC4L0UgELz — Malik Amin Aslam (@aminattock) January 25, 2019

He said a nationwide Clean Green Pakistan movement has been launched for protection of environment that involves 10 Billion Tree plantation drive, Solid and Liquid Waste Management, Total Hygiene and Clean Drinking Water.

Besides, he also met President of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Minister for Environment of Singapore and Acting Executive Director of UN Environment to discuss cooperation for environment protection initiatives, it added.

The UN Environment has also decided in principle to open an office in Pakistan, keeping in view of Pakistan’s consistent demand.

The third session of UN Environment’s Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific, had taken place from January 23 to 25 2019 in Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

The Forum focused on the theme of United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), ‘Innovative solutions for environmental challenges and sustainable consumption and production’ essentially aimed at a joint approach at the 4th UN Environment Assembly, scheduled in Kenya during March.

