ISLAMABAD: The Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed and the European Union (EU) ambassador to Pakistan Jean Francois Cautain on Friday signed two financing agreements, ‘Development through Enhanced Education Programme (DEEP)’ and “Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP)’, worth €100 Million.

According to a statement released from the ministry, Pakistan and the EU has a long history of development cooperation and the financing agreements are part of the multiannual Indicative programme (2014-2020) signed between EU and Pakistan.

GRASP is a six year programme that contributes to the reduction of poverty through development of rural SMEs thereby, creating gender inclusive employment and income opportunities in the rural areas of Sindh and Balochistan through targeted support to both the public and private sectors. It is a grant amounting to Euro 50 Million, reads the statement.

While DEEP aims to contribute towards universal access to quality education in Sindh, enabling young people to progress and engage in productive employment or higher/vocational education. It aims to support the implementation of the Educational Policy of the Government of Sindh and is also a grant amounting to Euro 50 Million.

Talking to EU ambassador, Secretary Noor Ahmed said that the government of Pakistan deeply appreciated the development assistance provided by the EU.

Comments

comments